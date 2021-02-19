Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,161 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,308 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 17.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,884,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 123,826 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.31.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

