Point View Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 885 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,030,454,000 after purchasing an additional 230,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after purchasing an additional 277,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.03. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 20,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,861,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock worth $11,799,193 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

