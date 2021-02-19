Point View Wealth Management Inc. Invests $231,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adient by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.80.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Adient from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adient presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.36.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

