Point View Wealth Management Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $275.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Biogen to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

