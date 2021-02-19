Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) PT Raised to GBX 1,990 at Liberum Capital

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.
LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,408 ($18.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,459.03. Plus500 Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 650.80 ($8.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).
Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) Company Profile
