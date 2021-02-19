Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) PT Raised to GBX 1,990 at Liberum Capital

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) (LON:PLUS) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,990 ($26.00) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.34% from the company’s previous close.

LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,408 ($18.40) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,375.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,459.03. Plus500 Ltd. has a 52 week low of GBX 650.80 ($8.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68).

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS.L) Company Profile

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

