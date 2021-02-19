Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 744,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,208,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

PSTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTV)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

