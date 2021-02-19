PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). PlayAGS reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PlayAGS.

AGS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of AGS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $264.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.76. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 114.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

