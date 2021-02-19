Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Macquarie from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. 30,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,729. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,100.30, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. On average, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 65,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $4,981,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 in the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after buying an additional 1,450,870 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 100.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 2,270,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,480,000 after purchasing an additional 879,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,045,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.