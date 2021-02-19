Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Planet Fitness worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,506,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,860,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of PLNT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.34. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.73, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,706 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.