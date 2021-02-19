Piper Sandler Weighs in on Nurix Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.70) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $35.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.53. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

