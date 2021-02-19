Piper Sandler Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $60.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Accolade from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $52.20 on Tuesday. Accolade has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $8,991,929.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,651,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $41,847,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $37,753,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Accolade during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

