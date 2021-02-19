Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $86.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.65. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,913,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,914 shares of company stock valued at $20,634,901 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

