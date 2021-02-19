Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.24. 869,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 414,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 162,209 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

