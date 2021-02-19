Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $72.10

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.10 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 89.30 ($1.17). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.14), with a volume of 1,271,760 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £476.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Picton Property Income’s previous dividend of $0.70. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

In other Picton Property Income news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

