Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) dropped 14.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 405,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,824,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.
About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.
