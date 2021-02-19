Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) dropped 14.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 405,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,824,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $143.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phunware by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phunware in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Phunware by 6,293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multiscreen-as-a-service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices worldwide. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers platforms as software-as-a-service, application transactions media, and data licensing.

