Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

PSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.27. The stock had a trading volume of 88,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,059. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

