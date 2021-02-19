Philip B. Livingston Sells 4,695 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Director Philip B. Livingston sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $33,240.60.
Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.
Tile Shop Company Profile
