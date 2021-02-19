Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 39.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAT stock opened at $45.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,383. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.