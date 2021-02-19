Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,492,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

