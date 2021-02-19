Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.48.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,267,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,166. The firm has a market cap of C$945.06 million and a PE ratio of -9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$5.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.09.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total value of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, with a total value of C$62,465.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,148,034.16.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

