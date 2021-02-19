Personal Wealth Partners Has $491,000 Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,300.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,599,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,809 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after buying an additional 352,903 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,614,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,842,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,931,000 after acquiring an additional 174,391 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,559. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.41.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.