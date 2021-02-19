Personal Wealth Partners Has $2.96 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Personal Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Personal Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 87 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

MDY traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,569. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $467.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.85 and its 200-day moving average is $388.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

