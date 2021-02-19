Personal Wealth Partners Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $5.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.