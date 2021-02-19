Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,632.22

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) (LON:PSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,632.22 ($34.39) and traded as high as GBX 2,780 ($36.32). Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,772 ($36.22), with a volume of 446,910 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,160 ($41.29) target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) from GBX 2,776 ($36.27) to GBX 2,937 ($38.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price objective on shares of Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,940.30 ($38.42).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,727.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,632.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of £8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch bought 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,718 ($35.51) per share, for a total transaction of £50,283 ($65,695.06).

Persimmon Plc (PSN.L) Company Profile (LON:PSN)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

