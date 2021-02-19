Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) is Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 2.9% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTH traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.05. 149,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,869. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

