Perlin Market Capitalization Tops $35.41 Million (PERL)

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0733 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $35.41 million and approximately $5.45 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.16 or 0.00765499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00042210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00058773 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00020587 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00040700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.33 or 0.04637245 BTC.

About Perlin

PERL is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 483,139,908 coins. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

