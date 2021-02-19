Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Trading Up 7.5%

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)’s stock price was up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 573,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 405,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $931.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 5,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $69,971.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 929,788 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,882.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,955,805 in the last ninety days. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after purchasing an additional 423,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 493,194 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 95,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

