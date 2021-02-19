PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,862,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,424 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $276,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after buying an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 885,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,208,000 after acquiring an additional 720,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after acquiring an additional 575,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.33. The stock had a trading volume of 172,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $183.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.78.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

