PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $858,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $894,000.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $63.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

