Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. Pegasystems updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.25 EPS.

PEGA opened at $143.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.47.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,841.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 over the last ninety days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

