Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $143.11 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $137.22 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,986 shares of company stock worth $387,300. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

