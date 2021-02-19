Peerplays Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $73,942.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.64 or 0.00582668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00063028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00087570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00072777 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00035621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00078590 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.69 or 0.00417419 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com . Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peerplays

