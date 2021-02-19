PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,840. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $691.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

PDFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and intellectual property products for integrated circuit (IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, methodologies, and professional services in the United States, Canada, China, Taiwan, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and internationally.

