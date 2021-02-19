Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.26. Paychex has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 56,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $637,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.