Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 918 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $63,863.85.

On Friday, January 29th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,695 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $771,856.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $858,960.36.

On Thursday, January 21st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,507 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $171,378.52.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $178,753.04.

On Friday, January 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,558 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $175,274.16.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 2,520 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $175,946.40.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 657.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,168,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.