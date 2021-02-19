Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,991,000 after buying an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after buying an additional 2,777,676 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after buying an additional 2,599,629 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,411,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,578,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,839,000 after buying an additional 972,021 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.52. 606,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,149,090. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

