Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 4,585 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.33% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 30,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 1,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,049. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.78.

