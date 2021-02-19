Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $4.59 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $784.32. The company had a trading volume of 716,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,329,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $752.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,587.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $821.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.97. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,073 shares of company stock worth $92,993,792 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

