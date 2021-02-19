Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.87 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $16.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,052. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,204.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,083.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,192.01, for a total transaction of $1,046,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623 shares in the company, valued at $742,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total value of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,686 shares of company stock worth $18,869,471. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

