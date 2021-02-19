Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Relmada Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 2.78% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $14,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of RLMD traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. 1,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,994. The company has a market cap of $591.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,495.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,797 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,529. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.