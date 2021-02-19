Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,020,000 after acquiring an additional 381,280 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $56,258,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,973,000. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,627. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $254.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

