Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.31.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.03. The company had a trading volume of 61,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.40 and a 200 day moving average of $160.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

