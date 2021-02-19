Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,904,000. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.02. The company had a trading volume of 150,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.37. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $89.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

