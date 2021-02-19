Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,589 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $164,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.11. 204,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,608. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

