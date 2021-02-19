Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

