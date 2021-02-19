Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.02. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 110.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

