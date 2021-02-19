Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,430,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.