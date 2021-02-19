Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $515.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $423.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.97.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $390.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.06. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $399.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $11,755,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at $25,671,593.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $3,526,680.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock worth $68,692,035. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,347,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

