PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pagerduty Inc. provides digital operations management solutions. The Company offers software as a service based platform PagerDuty, which helps developers, DevOps, information technology operations and business to prevent and resolve business impacting incidents. Pagerduty Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PagerDuty from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.45.

NYSE PD opened at $51.62 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $2,934,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 394,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $17,961,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,166,534 shares in the company, valued at $144,235,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 746,811 shares of company stock valued at $34,492,112. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the third quarter worth about $837,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 200.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PagerDuty by 82.9% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 225,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a platform for real-time operations in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides event intelligence, incident response, on-call management, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

