Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ.AX) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:PSQ)

Pacific Smiles Group Limited (PSQ.AX) (ASX:PSQ) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.44.
